Wireless earbuds have become a near necessity in the post-headphone jack age, but good, reliable ones can be expensive. Today, though, you can get the popular Enacfire Bluetooth 5.0 wireless headphones on Amazon for $28.89Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $50 and the cheapest we’ve seen them.

These earbuds connect automatically using Bluetooth 5.0, which promises a connection that won’t cut out. They’re also IPX8-rated waterproof, so they’ll withstand sweat and rain while you work out. The included charging case can charge the buds up to 25 times, offering 104 hours of playtime, without having to plug in the case itself—and you can even use that case to charge other devices. On-bud controls allow you to change songs, take calls, and more without needing to pull out your phone, while three different eartip options ensure a perfect fit for your ears.

These earbuds are a hit on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 across more than 2,000 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: Enacfire Bluetooth 5.0 wireless headphones on Amazon for $28.89Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "Get these workout-friendly wireless earbuds for less than $30 today" was originally published by TechConnect .