The holidays are right around the corner, and you know what that means: Food. Endless, delicious, irresistible food. People pack on pounds during the holidays for good reason, but if you want to combat the threat of love handles, today’s deal can help. Amazon is selling Anker’s Eufy Smart Scale P1 for $30, a big drop from its standard price of $40.

This smart scale can help track 14 different metrics, including weight (duh), muscle mass, BMI, weight, body age, and more. An anti-slip, rounded-glass top plate makes for a sleek yet stable design, while simple connection via Bluetooth allows you to connect to an app. Once connected, you'll be able to track your progress, create unique user profiles, and more from your device. You can also create up to 16 user profiles with the same account, and track your measurements with Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit.

We haven’t reviewed this smart scale ourselves, but Anker’s Eufy Smart Scale P1 averages 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 100 user reviews.

[Today's deal: Eufy Smart Scale P1 for $30 on Amazon.]

This story, "Get fit! This $30 Anker Eufy smart scale works with your fitness apps" was originally published by TechConnect .