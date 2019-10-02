Anker's 7-in-1 PowerExpand+ hub is less than $35 today

Running out of ports can be incredibly annoying, and it’s a problem many of us know all too well. Today, though, you can expand your hub horizons with the help of Anker’s 7-in-1 PowerExpand+ USB-C adapter, on sale on Amazon for $34.49Remove non-product link and down from a list price of $46.

This hub features a whole lineup of port types, including two USB 3.0 and one each for ethernet, HDMI, micro SD, SD, and Power Delivery. You’ll be able to stream media in 4K at 30Hz, transfer data at speeds up to 5 Gbps, and even charge and use devices at the same time. It’s also compact, at just 5.4 ounces and 4.6 x 2.1 x 0.6 inches, and comes with a travel case so it’s easy to slide into a laptop bag or backpack.

