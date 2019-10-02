Camping season is coming to an end, right? Maybe not. As I write this, much of the nation is in the middle of a heat wave. So, if you’re still feeling a camping vibe, or simply want to prepare for next year, you may be interested in the WEN 56203i Super Quiet 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator for $418 on AmazonRemove non-product link. This generator earns 4.5 stars in customer reviews, and has dropped 15 percent off a list price of $492.

Armed with a 79.7cc 4-Stroke OHV engine, the generator is EPA III and CARB compliant, and produces 1,700 “rated watts” and 2,000 “surge watts” of power. It weighs only 40 lbs and produces just 51 decibels at quarter load. WEN says this volume level is “quieter than a window air conditioner or the average conversation.”

So what can you do with it? The WEN generator comes with two three-prong 120V receptacles, one 12V DC receptacle, and two 5V USB ports.

This story, "This 2000-watt portable generator from WEN is a solid deal at 15% off" was originally published by TechConnect .