Aukey's highly rated dual-USB car charger is $6, over 50% off

Keeping devices charged up throughout the day can be tricky considering how much time we spend away from home, especially while caught in traffic. A car charger can help you keep your battery topped off while you're on the go, and today you can get a very highly rated Aukey USB car charger for $5.94 on Amazon, down from a list price of $13.

This compact car charger comes with two built-in USB ports, so you'll be able to charge a couple devices at once, and broad compatibility means it should work with all your devices. In addition, built-in protections from overcharging and overheating can help keep your devices safe while powering up.

While we haven’t reviewed Aukey’s dual-port car charger ourselves, it averages 4.3 stars out of 5 across nearly 6,000 user reviews on Amazon. For more than half off, you can’t go wrong.

[Today's deal: Aukey USB car charger for $5.94 on Amazon.]

