Instant Pot’s Instant Ace Plus is a strange but innovative kitchen appliance—a blender that cooks. It sounds almost too good to be true, but this handy blender can take a few steps out of prep for soups, sauces, and more. And today the Instant Ace Plus is a low of $100 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $150 and the lowest price we’ve seen it.

This blender features four different hot-blending programs, so you can make a variety of foods all in one appliance. A user-friendly, easy-to-read display screen will help you adjust temperatures and settings as needed, while eight stainless-steel blades and a 10-speed motor bring the power to crush up even tougher ingredients. And you can do more than hot foods: This blender can also function more traditionally, so you can make, say, protein shakes as well.

If you’re looking for a unique kitchen item to help streamline food-prep processes, this cooking blender seems like a pretty solid choice.

[ Today’s deal: Instant Ace Plus for $100 on AmazonRemove non-product link. ]

This story, "This Instant Pot 'cooking' blender is just $100 today" was originally published by TechConnect .