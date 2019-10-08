This Yosuda indoor stationary bike is a low of $221 today

We’re heading into the colder months, so now it’s time to consider getting fit indoors. Today, you can get a Yosuda indoor stationary bike on Amazon for a low of $221Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $260.

This stationary bike, which works for users up to 270 pounds, has a heavy steel frame for sturdiness. Its quiet belt transfer will keep it from being too noisy while you cycle, while an adjustable seat and handlebars help you find the right posture position. It promises a wide range of resistance via a turn knob, and a digital LCD monitor lets you keep track of speed, distance, time, and more. It’s also got cage pedals so you can really put some torque into your workouts.

This stationary bike averages 4.4 stars out of 5 across more than 500 user reviews.

