Clean your air with this Enther air purifier, on sale for $66.49

Now that it’s peak time for seasonal allergies in some areas, and peak wildfires in other areas, purifying your home’s air can make a big difference. And today you can get an Enther home air purifier on Amazon for $66.49Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $100 and the lowest price we’ve seen it (make sure to check off the 5 percent coupon).

This air purifier, which is certified by the California Air Resources Board, uses a HEPA filtration system to clean dust, bacteria, and other harmful materials from the air in your home. It’s compact, weighing less that four pounds, but can still service areas up to 376 square feet. You can easily check your air quality level via a light band, which changes colors to reflect conditions. You can also set this three-speed air purifier to sleep mode, so it can function as quietly as possible when you’re trying to get some shut-eye.

This Enther purifier averages 4.3 stars out of 5 across more than 150 user reviews on Amazon.

