You don’t need to be a professional athlete in order to understand and appreciate the benefits of a great massage. Whether you’re trying to relieve stress or work out muscle pain after a workout, a great massage is a treat for both your mind and body.

And the good news is that you don’t have to dish out an exorbitant amount of money every week in order to reap the benefits since this Vortix Muscle Massager will get the job done for just $170—over 55% off its usual price.

Massage guns have become incredibly popular over the past years due to their extreme effectiveness. This six-speed massage gun offers quick relief by increasing lymphatic flow and reducing lactic acid buildup. You’ll be able to quickly reduce everything from muscle fatigue and soreness to spasms and stiffness with the press of a button. Plus, with six adjustable speeds, you can fine-tune your massage experience to match your specific needs. You’ll even be able to adjust the amplitude of the vibrations with each individual setting.

Treat yourself to the perfect massage at home with the Vortix Muscle Massager

This story, "Relieve stress and muscle fatigue with this popular massage gun, now over 50% off" was originally published by TechConnect .