Repair your tech gear with this 18-in-1 electric screwdriver for $41

This 8-speed rechargeable electric screwdriver from Jakemy includes 18 different screw bits, and should be perfect for repairing phones, laptops and other small electronics.

Sometimes you just need to tackle a repair job yourself. Enter the 18-in-1 Jakemy electric screwdriver for $41.30 after you apply a 10 percent off coupon—and even without the coupon this screwdriver set has hit an all-time low price.

Charging off USB, this electric screwdriver offers eight different levels of torque and comes with 18 different screwdriver bits geared toward consumer electronics repair. We’re talking slotted, torx, pentalobe, triangle, and tri-wing bits of varying sizes. 

Across 76 Amazon customer reviews, this screwdriver set gets a lofty 4.3 stars. (All that said, we have no idea why only 15 screw bits appear in the photos!)

[ Today’s deal: 18-in-1 Jakemy electric screwdriver for $41.30 after applying a 10% coupon. ]

