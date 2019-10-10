Sometimes you just need to tackle a repair job yourself. Enter the 18-in-1 Jakemy electric screwdriver for $41.30Remove non-product link after you apply a 10 percent off coupon—and even without the coupon this screwdriver set has hit an all-time low price.

Charging off USB, this electric screwdriver offers eight different levels of torque and comes with 18 different screwdriver bits geared toward consumer electronics repair. We’re talking slotted, torx, pentalobe, triangle, and tri-wing bits of varying sizes.

Across 76 Amazon customer reviews, this screwdriver set gets a lofty 4.3 stars. (All that said, we have no idea why only 15 screw bits appear in the photos!)

[ Today’s deal: 18-in-1 Jakemy electric screwdriver for $41.30 after applying a 10% coupon Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "Repair your tech gear with this 18-in-1 electric screwdriver for $41" was originally published by TechConnect .