Charge your smart devices with the $45 AirZeus (54% Off)

As a true Apple fan, you probably have an iPhone XS, the latest Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods charging by your nightstand every night. However, three devices mean three sets of chargers, so your nightstand probably looks like a clunky, cabled mess. With the AirZeus, you can get rid of cable clutter while charging your devices for just $40.

If you were disappointed when Apple killed its AirPower project, then the AirZeus is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. It’s a 3-in-1 fast wireless charging pad that lets you charge your phone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds simultaneously. It’s the perfect device to compliment your nightstand or office as it can charge any Qi-compatible device wirelessly, eliminating the need for multiple cables. The AirZeus’s fast charging especially comes in handy when your devices are at a low charge and need a quick boost to last you until the end of the day.

If you’re tired of unsightly charger cables, the AirZeus 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad offers a sleek, minimalist solution for just $48.

