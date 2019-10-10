For just $29 today, this Eufy smart scale measures up

This Eufy smart scale measures body weight, BMI, body fat and more, and can hook into Google Fit, Apple Health and Fitbit. It's now selling for an all-time low price on Amazon.

Contributor, TechConnect |

eufy scale 2
Eufy

As we prepare to indulge in Halloween candy and Thanksgiving desserts, there’s no better time to start taking control of our health. To help, Eufy’s BodySense smart scale with Bluetooth is $29 on Amazon today—the cheapest we’ve seen it.

This smart scale can be paired with your mobile device to help keep track of changes. Compatible with Google Fit, Apple Health and Fitbit, this scale can pair with up to 20 accounts so everyone in your household can keep track of their own stats. The scale measures body weight, BMI, muscle mass, body fat, and more. Granted, it’s wise to take some of these more advanced reading with a grain of salt—but that’s true for all competing smart scales. None of them are entirely accurate when it comes to BMI and body fat.

Regardless, this BodySense scale averages 3.8 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 850 user reviews. And today it’s super cheap.

