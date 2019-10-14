Grab a Loncaster dashboard phone holder for just $12.74 on Amazon

If you own a car, you need a proper phone holder. And this one from Loncaster gets rave reviews and is at its all-time low price.

Let’s face it, we all use our phones for GPS and music playback these days. But, of course, holding our phones while driving is risky, which is why a solid phone holder is essential. Today, you can grab a Loncaster car phone holder on Amazon for an all-time low price of $12.74.

This holder comes with an easy-peel adhesive bottom to stick to almost dashboard (just make sure you have a 5x5-inch smooth surface without excessive curvature). A silicone non-slip surface will help keep your phone in place, even while you’re on the move. And this stand can be used in more than just the car: You can stick it anywhere to prop your phone up as needed.

This phone holder averages 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 425 user reviews.

