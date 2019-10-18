These $200 noise-cancelling bluetooth headphones are now just $100

Everybody wants studio quality headphones. Few, however, are willing to pay studio quality prices. So, when a product comes along that offers a near professional level performance — but without the usually high price tag — we sit up and take notice. And that’s exactly what’s happening with Culture Audio’s V1 headphones.

Truly, these cans just might be the best bang for your audio buck. They feature 40mm neodymium speakers for a clarity that’s next to perfection, which is only enhanced by their 98% active noise cancellation rate. That, combined with low latency technology, basically means that you’re going to enjoy a distraction free listening experience.

Perhaps the best part of the V1’s is how versatile they are. Pair them to practically any device to listen to music, watch TV shows, participate in phone calls, and more. If it produces a sound, Culture Audio will help you to appreciate it more. And, if you work in a busy office, you can even put them on to simply drown out the din of your coworkers.

No, these headphones are not exactly studio quality. But they come ridiculously close. And, when you consider that you can purchase a pair for a comparatively paltry $99, who cares? Just put them on, lose yourself in your soundtrack, and rest easy knowing that you scored a heck of a deal.

This story was originally published by TechConnect.