The Cowin E7 wireless Bluetooth headphones are a low of $37 today

At work, home, and everywhere in between, headphones have become a staple. And for those of us who want an immersive audio experience—or just want to make it obvious when we’re listening so we don’t get interrupted—over-ear headphones are an obvious choice. Today, you can get the Cowin E7 wireless Bluetooth headphones on Amazon for $37Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $50 and the lowest we’ve seen them.

These headphones have soft, lightweight ear pads for a comfy fit, as well as rotating ear cups to make sure they’re angled correctly for your head. With 30 hours of battery on a charge, you’ll be able to keep listening all day without having to recharge. In addition, in-ear controls allow you to take calls, adjust volume, and more.

These headphones won't deliver the booming bass of a Beats pair, but should be fine for less demanding audio. They average 4.2 stars out of 5 across nearly 1,500 user reviews on Amazon.

