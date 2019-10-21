This six-quart Instant Pot is $99.95 after a massive 33% discount

Though known for being a pressure cooker, Instant Pot can cook a whole lot more than rice. It’s become a staple of many kitchens, especially for people who like cooking food as quickly and easily as possible. And today, you can get a six-quart Instant Pot of your own on Amazon for $99.95, a big drop from the usual price of $149.95.

This Instant Pot features settings for cooking a whole bunch of dishes. You can use it as a slow-cooker with three different temperature options, a yogurt maker, a cake maker, a steamer, a warmer, and yes, a rice cooker. In all, you can choose from 13 smart programs, all protected by built-in safety features. And if you want to keep an eye on cooking progress but don’t want to be stuck in the kitchen, you can check in from anywhere with your mobile device.

We haven’t reviewed this Instant Pot ourselves, but it’s a fan favorite, averaging 4.2 stars out of 5 across 500 user reviews on Amazon. There’s a reason why Instant Pot’s been so popular lately: They just work, and they take a lot of the headache out of making delicious home-cooked meals.

