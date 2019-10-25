Certified IT professionals are a staple of any growing business because they manage and secure network infrastructures. However, there are many IT vendors, each with their own proprietary technologies, so if you to pursue a career in IT, you’ll need to decide which vendor to specialize in. Cisco is one of the biggest vendors on the market, and its technology is used in companies all around the world, and you can learn what it takes to become Cisco-certified for just $31.

The Ultimate Cisco Networking Expert Certification Training Bundle features 8 courses on exams in Cisco’s Routing & Switching certification path, which covers how to install, configure, and manage networking hardware. If you’re new to IT, the Cisco New CCNA CCENT / ICND1 Complete Course will prepare you for the exams needed for CCENT, Cisco’s entry-level certification. Additionally, this bundle also includes prep material for CCNA and CCNP, the next two certs you’ll need to earn under the R/S path.

Extensive training is required to pass your IT certification exams, but the Ultimate Cisco Networking Expert Certification Training Bundle contains all the information you need to ace your exams. You can get this 8-course bundle for $31, or 97% off.

Prices subject to change

The Ultimate Cisco Networking Expert Certification Training Bundle - $31



See Deal

This story, "This $31 bundle will prepare you for Cisco's CCENT, CCNA, and CCNP exams" was originally published by Computerworld .