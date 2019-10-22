If a company wants to be successful, it needs a customer relationship management platform that makes it easy to manage sales and service customers. Salesforce is one of the most popular CRM solutions on the market, so learning how to develop and implement it will make you a valuable asset in any industry. If you want to develop frameworks that lead to successful sales, then this $39.99 Salesforce bundle is for you.

The Essential Salesforce Certification Bundle features 3 courses on how to create and use Salesforce services to manage your sales. One of these courses is the Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification Training, which will teach you Force.com fundamentals, Apex Code, and Visualforce user interface framework to create custom applications for your business. Alternatively, if you’re interested in a marketing role, Salesforce Admin Certification will introduce you to the Sales and Service Clouds, which you’ll use to service your customers.

Demand for Salesforce developers who can create powerful CRM tools is always growing. Take advantage of this opportunity with The Essential Salesforce Certification Bundle, which is on sale now for $39.99, or 97% off.

This story, "Save hundreds on this Salesforce certification training bundle" was originally published by Computerworld .