It’s becoming increasingly easy for hackers to access everything from your email accounts to your credit card information with just a few lines of code, regardless of whether you’re browsing on a private network or public WiFi.

Ivacy VPN is an award-winning service that allows you to block both hackers and trackers while keeping your location private, and a lifetime subscription is available for over 95% off at just $39.99.

Coupled with a NAT firewall, this Ivacy VPN subscription lets you shut down hackers while browsing at blazing speeds.

You’ll be able to take advantage of P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity, access a growing number of secure servers from across the globe, and overcome ISP speed throttling and port blocking—meaning you won’t have to sacrifice browsing speed for security.

Meanwhile, the Ivacy NAT firewall add-on will prevent hackers and bots from installing malware and stealing your personal information.

Safeguard your privacy and protect your data with a lifetime subscription to the Ivacy VPN and NAT firewall for just $39.99—over 95% off for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "Keep your data secure with a lifetime subscription to Ivacy VPN" was originally published by TechConnect .