Countless companies launch each year, so the demand for IT professionals to manage their network infrastructures won’t slow down anytime soon. If you’re interested in a career in IT, you’ll need a professional certification first. Cisco certifications are a popular choice, and this bundle will help you prepare for Cisco’s CCNA exams for just $19.

The Cisco CCNA Routing & Switching Bundle features nearly 40 hours of content on ICND1 v2, and ICND2 v2, the exams you’ll need to pass to earn your CCNA certification. In these lectures, you’ll learn the basics of network infrastructure such as mitigating basic security threats, wireless networking concepts and configuring network hardware. This bundle also features practice exam simulators to test your newfound IT skills and measure your preparedness for the CCNA exams.

With more companies relying on the web to do business, there will always be a need for certified IT professionals. You can jumpstart your career in IT with the Cisco CCNA Routing & Switching Bundle, which is on sale today for $19, or 96% off.

Prices subject to change

The Cisco CCNA Routing & Switching Bundle - $19



See Deal

This story, "Start preparing for the Cisco CCNA certification exams today with this $19 bundle" was originally published by Computerworld .