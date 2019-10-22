This fancy Todamay power bank is back to a low of $28.89

Looking for a power bank with a bit of extra panache? Today, you can grab a Todamay 25000mAh portable phone charger on Amazon for its all-time low price of $28.89.

This high-capacity power bank features dual USB outputs, so you can charge up two devices at once. It also has a digital LCD display so you can keep tabs on how much battery it has left, as well as output volts (which aren’t high—but, hey, it’s a $29 power bank). In addition, overcharging and short-circuiting protections can keep your devices safe while they’re plugged in.

This power bank averages 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 400 user reviews.

