Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is known for its always-on Alexa digital assistant and strong feature list. It’s also an extremely inexpensive way to get into the tablet game, costing just $80 on a normal day. But today it’s even cheaper: The Fire HD 8 tablet has dropped to $60Remove non-product link—on Amazon, naturally.

This tablet features an 8-inch HD display, 16GB of storage, dual-band Wi-Fi and 1.5 GB of RAM. It also promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a charge for all-day use. It’s got front and rear cameras, and with built-in always-on Alexa, you won’t need to unlock the tablet to summon the digital assistant. Instead, it’s always listening for your commands.

This tablet averages 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 20,000 user ratings. Also on sale today, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is $70Remove non-product link, down from a $100 list price. This kids tablet averages 4.4 stars out of 5 across nearly 2,000 user ratings.

This story, "Tablet deal! Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is only $60 today" was originally published by TechConnect .