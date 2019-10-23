Do you really need a pricey Peloton bike? If you’ve been looking to get in shape but are intimidated by the gym—or the costs of most exercise equipment—today’s Amazon deal on an Alvorog stationary bike can help you eliminate excuses and get working. Today, you can get this Alvorog bike for $185.60Remove non-product link, its lowest price ever and a drop of $104.39.

This indoor exercise bike features a sturdy frame, with adjustable handlebars and an adjustable padded seat to fit your body and cycling style. In addition, caged foot pedals will keep your feet from slipping during intense workouts, and a water bottle holder can keep your hydration at the ready. A 35-pound flywheel helps it feel like using a real bike, while a resistance knob allows you to adjust difficulty. And to keep on top of all of it, a built-in LCD monitor can keep track of stats like speed, distance, and more.

This exercise bike earns 4.5 stars from Amazon customers.

This story, "This Alvorog stationary bike has dropped to $185 (for a $104 savings)" was originally published by TechConnect .