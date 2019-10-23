Get your nerd on with this two-for-$10 T-shirt sale at GameStop

Graphic tees never go out of style—especially if they display things you love. And with the holidays fast approaching, it’s not too early to start grabbing gifts for your nerdy loved ones. Today, you can get two nerd-themed T-shirts for $10 at GameStop.comRemove non-product link (online only).

Whether you’re a fan of classic movies like The Goonies, TV series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or popular games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you’ll find shirts on sale that suit your tastes. You’ll also find Dungeons and Dragons, Transformers, and a whole lineup of other nerd-themed shirts to fit whatever you’re a fan of. And if you’re feeling a little charitable, this deal is perfect—you can get one for a friend and one for yourself for less than the price of one normal shirt. It’s a deal that’s pretty hard to pass up.

[ Today’s deal: two nerd-themed T-shirts for $10 at GameStop.comRemove non-product link. ]

