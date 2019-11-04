If you want to join the increasingly lucrative field of web and app development, knowing Python is an absolute must. This versatile programming language is in high demand throughout countless industries, and having an in-depth understanding of it is all but a prerequisite for landing some of the best jobs in tech.

The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle will teach you everything you need to know, and it’s available for over 95% off at just $34.99.

With 12 courses and 85 hours of training, this bootcamp bundle walks you through both the basics and more advanced elements of this popular and powerful programming language.

You’ll learn how to use Python in order to gain valuable insights from massive sets of data, how to enhance your websites and apps by integrating Python into preexisting code, how to build secure firewalls that can thwart cyber attacks, and much more—all through instruction that uses easy-to-follow lessons and real-world examples.

Add Python to your programming toolkit with the Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle for just $34.99—over 95% off its usual price.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "This 85-hour Python bootcamp bundle is just $35 today " was originally published by TechConnect .