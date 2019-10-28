This 8-quart Instant Pot is only $100 today (save 44%)

Down from a list price of $180, this 8-quart Instant Pot multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, and make rice, porridge, yogurt, cakes and more.

Sometimes you just need a cooking tool that can do all the heavy lifting for you, providing plenty of cooking programs so you can set it, forget it, and go about your day. Instant Pot does exactly that, and for one day only you can get an 8-quart Instant Pot on Amazon for $100, down 44 percent from a list price of $179.95.

This pressure cooker comes with a whole lineup of features to help you fine-tune your cooking experience. Customizable programming allows you to control things like temperature, delays, and more. You can also adjust for altitude variations, while a progress indicator can keep you updated on cooking status at a glance. In addition, you can use the connected Alexa skill to guide your cooking process, find new recipes, create grocery lists, and more.

This Instant Pot averages 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 3,500 user reviews.

