If you’ve been waiting to buy a Nespresso single-serve coffee machine, now is the time to pull the trigger. The Nespresso Vertuoline coffee and espresso maker is now just $100 on AmazonRemove non-product link, and we haven’t seen its price this low since November 2018. But if you’re interested, act quickly, as this is a one-day sale.

This is the model that Nespresso introduced to make both espresso and coffee—you may have seen Danny Devito and George Clooney hawking it on TV. I have always loved Nespresso espresso, but I bought this updated version for its coffee menu. I continue to use the Vertuoline mostly for espresso, but having some “emergency” coffee capsules on hand comes in really handy when I’m too lazy to make a batch of pour-over drip coffee.

Depending on which capsules you buy, this machine can make espresso (1.35 oz.), double espresso (2.7 oz.), gran lungo (5 oz.), coffee (7.7 oz.) and alto (14 oz.) preparations. This package also comes with 30 coffee capsules (10 Stormio, 10 Odacio, 10 Melozio) so you can start drinking immediately before you visit a Nespresso retail kiosk or sign up for Nespresso pod deliveries. Make sure to order some espresso capsules, as this is where the machine really shines.

This story, "This Nespresso coffee and espresso maker is $100, its all-time low" was originally published by TechConnect .