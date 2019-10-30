Everything you need to know about 10G, the future of broadband technology

With the emergence of more connected devices and immersive content experiences happening alongside an unparalleled boom of video streaming platforms, there’s never been a more critical time to have a powerful and reliable network than can meet the demands of the future. And that next big leap for digital mankind is 10G.

What is 10G?

Not to be confused with the cellular industry’s 5G (meaning fifth generation), the “G” in 10G means gigabits per second, a blazing fast internet speed. 10G is the cable industry’s vision for delivering a remarkable 10 gigabits per second to homes in the U.S. and around the globe. Home internet speeds will be 10 times faster than today’s fastest broadband networks, staying ahead of your digital demands, especially as technology becomes even more integral in our day-to-day lives.

Why is 10G important?

Think about how many connected devices you own at the moment -- iPhones, gaming consoles, speakers, voice-activated assistants, smart TVs, among them. Projections show that by 2020 the number of connected devices in the average household will be close to 50. And those devices are being used more throughout the day for everything from streaming music and TV to keeping us secure. 10G is going to play a major role in ensuring that all of these devices work to their full potential. Online video gaming will have richer graphics and no lag, binge-watching your favorite shows in every room will be a breeze, and even your video chats with loved ones will be enhanced with high-definition video displays.

But it’s not just about speed that makes the need for 10G so critical; this advancement also promises reduced latency, enhanced reliability, as well as increased security features. And 10G isn’t solely focused on recreational usage; the platform aims to transform consumer experiences at pretty much every touchpoint and in a variety of industries, including healthcare, education and agriculture.

When will 10G roll out?

The good news is that 10G isn’t too far away. The technology is currently being tested in the lab and field trials will begin in 2020. After the field trials, we can expect to see 10G being offered to consumers within 12 - 18 months.

How can I learn more about 10G?

The 10G Platform site (which you can access here) will keep you up to date with the latest news and progress about the platform. Don’t forget to sign up and stay ahead of the curve on the future of technology.

This story, "Everything you need to know about 10G, the future of broadband technology" was originally published by Computerworld .