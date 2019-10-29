It's the perfect time of year for mixing up warm, frothy drinks, and today you can get this Bonsenkitchen electric milk frother for just $6.11 on AmazonRemove non-product link, more than half off its $13 list price. The sale price is good for either the black or silver model and matches its all-time low price.

This handheld frother can make foam for any drink with the help of its electric stainless steel whisk. A one-touch control and comfortable grip make it simple to use, while an easy-to-clean design can help you avoid daily scrubbing. Powered by two AA batteries, this frother works cordlessly, so you can take it along wherever you need it.

This frother averages 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 2,000 user reviews. So whether you're enjoying a late-night cappuccino or hosting an elegant holiday party, you need this gadget in your kitchen.

[Today's deal: Handheld Bonsenkitchen electric milk frother for just $6.11 on AmazonRemove non-product link]

This story, "Fancy up your seasonal drinks with this $6 milk frother on Amazon" was originally published by TechConnect .