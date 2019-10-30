This 14-cup Cuisinart food processor is now $100 (an all-time low)

Food processors are a staple of any chef’s kitchen, but even if you’re a cooking novice, they can help make prep easy for a huge lineup of recipes. With holiday celebrations on the horizon, bringing plenty of hungry mouths around, a high-capacity food processor could really come in handy. And today you can get a 14-cup Cuisinart food processor on Amazon for a low of $100Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $150.95.

This food processor features an extra-large feed tube and a 14-cup work bowl to make plenty of food for all your guests. In addition, dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup easy, while seven food prep functions help take the guesswork out of prep work. A powerful 720-watt motor also helps with even heavy-duty loads, so you can handle everything from dough to vegetables with ease.

This food processor averages 4.2 stars out of 5 across more than 2,100 user ratings on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: 14-cup Cuisinart food processor on Amazon for $100Remove non-product link. ]

