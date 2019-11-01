This wireless neckband headset is a low price of $30.59 today

Sometimes you want an earbuds set with just a little more beef—something that’s secure on your head, with easier-to-find controls for picking up calls and adjusting volume, and that’s more difficult to lose. Finding a secure way to take your tunes on the go can get a little pricey but today you can get an Orit wireless neckband headset on Amazon for an all-time low of $30.59Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $47.

This headset wraps securely around the back of your neck, so even when you’re out and about, you don’t have to worry about keeping track of it. It also folds up for easy transport, so you can easily take it along wherever you go. The buds pull out of the neckband, and when you’re ready for them to go back in, a retract button helps put them back in place. Up to 14 hours of talktime and 13 hours of music playtime on a charge also means you won’t have to worry about running out of battery part-way through the day.

This neckband headset averages 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 250 user reviews.

Orit wireless neckband headset on Amazon for $30.59

