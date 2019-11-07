When it comes to landing a lucrative career in virtually any subfield of tech, knowing how to code is an absolute must.

The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle will get you up to speed with the world’s most powerful and in-demand programming languages and platforms, and it’s available for over 95% off at just $45.

With 12 courses and nearly 150 hours of content, this bundle will help you stay competitive in the increasingly important worlds of web and app development.

You’ll learn how to build apps from scratch using go-to languages like Python and Java, how to create websites using HTML, how to gain valuable insights from complex data sets using advanced algorithms, and much more.

There’s also instruction that walks you through the basics of machine learning and AI.

Land a high-paying career in tech with the Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle for just $45—over 95% off for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "Learn how to code with this extensive 12-course bundle " was originally published by TechConnect .