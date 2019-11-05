Pets are the best, but they can also make it difficult to maintain clean floors. Furry friends tend to leave pet hair wherever they go, and of course they bring in a lot of dirt from outside. But keeping floors clean with pets doesn’t have to be impossible, and today you can grab the Dyson Ball Animal 2 on Amazon for a low of $299Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $500.

This vacuum comes with plenty of features for tackling a pet-friendly home. The cleaner head adjusts to different floor types automatically, so you won’t have to adjust anything when you move from hardwood to carpet. The classic Dyson ball allows for easier navigation, while a motorized brush bar helps clean up even deep layers of dirt. In addition, a wand, stair tool, and brush heads allow you to clean every nook and cranny, from pet beds to corners.

This vacuum averages 4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 1,500 user reviews. Our editor-in-chief already has this Dyson, and recommends it, save for one caveat: If you have a long-haired dog, you will be emptying the dust trap a lot.

This story, "The Dyson Ball Animal 2 for just $299? This vacuum sale doesn't suck!" was originally published by TechConnect .