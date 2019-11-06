Even if you’re the most cautious driver in the world, you can’t assume that other people will be. And especially with icy road conditions on the way, streets and parking lots can be dangerous places for your car. A dash cam can help you keep an eye on your vehicle, and record any accidents in case someone does hit you. And today the Apeman mini dash cam is back to its lowest price of $39.97 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $50.

This dash cam records in 1080p, and can record in low-light conditions so you can capture video at any time of day. A 170-degree ultra-wide angle field of view will capture happenings from a broad area, while loop recording will replace older videos with newer ones as needed so you don’t have a gap in recording. In addition, it will start recording if it detects a vibration, day or night, so whether there’s a collision or someone breaks in, it’ll be recorded.

This dash cam averages 4.4 stars out of 5 across more than 2,200 user ratings on Amazon.

[ Today's deal: Apeman mini dash cam for $39.97 on Amazon. ]

This story, "Snag an Apeman mini dash cam for just $39.97 (20% off)" was originally published by TechConnect .