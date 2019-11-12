Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
These $100 HD wireless earbuds are just $20 today

It’s not easy trying to find a great pair of wireless earbuds, due to the unfortunate fact that most of them are either too expensive or too sonically-underwhelming to be practical.

These AirSounds True Wireless Earbuds break the mold by offering top-notch sonics at an unbeatable price, and they’re available for 80% off at just $19.99 for a limited time.

Featuring HD drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 functionality, these incredibly sleek and comfortable earbuds are a must-have item for serious listeners on the go.

You’ll be able to listen to your favorite tunes for up to three hours on a single charge, connect to all of your go-to devices with the push of a button, and listen for extended periods of time without experiencing ear fatigue thanks to a uniquely comfortable design.

These buds even come with a specialized charging case that adds an extra eight hours of listening time.

Don’t sacrifice sonics for convenience. These AirSounds True Wireless Earbuds offer both for just $19.99—80% off their usual price.

