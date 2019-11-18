The Linux who command tells who’s logged in and a lot more

Did you ever wonder who is logged into a Linux system but not know how to find out? This two-minute tip can solve the problem with an introduction to the who command in this 2-minute Linux Tip by Network World blogger Sandra Henry-Stocker.

The who command can tell you who is logged in to the network, count them and give a list of them on a single line. It can also show when a system was last booted as well as the run state that the system is in.

For those who don’t want to use the formal commands for the various who functions, it’s possible to create aliases that are more intuitive than the commands as written for Linux.

