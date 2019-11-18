Grab this Oral-B Bluetooth electric toothbrush for just $80 today

Most people who use electric toothbrushes swear by them, and if you’ve been looking to try out one of your own (or want to get one for that special someone) today’s the day. The Oral-B Pro 3000 is $79.94 on Amazon todayRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $89.94 and pennies off its lowest price ever.

This electric toothbrush comes packed with features, including a visible pressure sensor so you don’t damage your gums; a rechargeable battery that can last up to 10 days on a charge; a two-minute pulsing timer to help make sure you’re being thorough in your brushing routine; and removable brush heads, so you can pick the brush heads that work for you and replace them as needed, instead of the whole brush. And because it connects to a mobile app over Bluetooth, it can track your exact brushing routines to keep you honest, as it were.

This electric toothbrush averages 4.2 stars out of 5 across nearly 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

