Many of us have desk jobs, and with so many hours sitting in stasis, work itself can take a toll on our health. But even though you may not be able to totally break free of life behind a desk, you can still find ways to work on your health even while sitting down. Today on Amazon, you can get the Cubii Jr. under-desk elliptical for $172Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $249 and by far its lowest price ever.

This compact elliptical can fit under your desk, so when your brain is working, your legs can too. A real-time display allows you to keep track of steps, distance, RPM, and burned calories, while eight points of resistance can help you make the workout harder over time. This elliptical should also be low-impact on your joints, so you won’t wear out your knees or ankles with over-use.

This under-desk elliptical averages 4.6 stars out of 5 across more than 600 user ratings on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: Cubii Jr. under-desk elliptical for $172Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "Exercise while you work with this under-desk elliptical for just $172" was originally published by TechConnect .