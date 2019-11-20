This HP DeskJet personal printer is just $20 today (yes, just $20)

Tired or having to get up from your desk to wait for your stuff to come through the printer? A compact personal printer can bring your paperwork closer to you, and also prevent you from having to share a printer with other people—adding a ton of convenience to your office setup. And today you can get the HP DeskJet 2622 personal printer on Amazon for just $20Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $60.

This wireless printer features an easy-to-use LCD control panel. You can use HP Smart to quickly connect it to your computer, phone, or other print-ready devices. Even better, you can do more than printing, with scanning and copying functionality available all in one place.

This printer averages 3.9 stars out of 5 across more than 450 user reviews on Amazon. Some users noted that it goes through ink quickly and that you can’t use recycled ink, but this is still an insanely low price for a printer, even if it has its quirks.

[ Today’s deal: HP DeskJet 2622 personal printer on Amazon for just $20Remove non-product link. ]

