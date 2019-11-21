Holiday cooking? This KitchenAid 7-cup food processor is only $65

If you’ve never used one, you may not know the magic of a good food processor. And if you have used one, you know how essential it is to have one that works well. Either way, today’s Amazon deal on a 7-cup KitchenAid food processor for $65Remove non-product link (down from a list price of $99.95) can boost your kitchen setup on the cheap. And it’s just in time for Thanksgiving and other holiday cooking.

This food processor features a 7-cup capacity and a simple design, making it easy for even novices to use. A one-click assembly, three speed control buttons, and an easy-to-clean bowl make for worry-free use, while a compact size means storage is easy too. You’ll be able to chop, shred, puree, slice, and more, all with the same device.

This food processor averages 4.2 stars out of 5 across more than 150 user ratings on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: 7-cup KitchenAid food processor for $65Remove non-product link. ]

