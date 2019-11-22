Vacuum sealers are perfect for saving food longer, and today you can get the Aicok Vacuum Sealer for $29.89Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $46. It’s just one of many small Aicok kitchen appliances on sale at Amazon.

This vacuum sealer can help save meats and vegetables for up to eight times longer. It can also help marinade meats more quickly using the vacuum pressure, and can help with sous vide cooking. But this sealer isn’t just for food. You can also seal liquids for travel, and protect important paperwork. And a slim, compact design makes it easy to store out of the way until you need it.

This sealer gets a stellar 4.5 stars across 27 Amazon user reviews. For other deals on home gadgets, check out the full lineup of Aicok’s appliance sale on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: Aicok Vacuum Sealer for $29.89Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "Shrink-wrap your food! This vacuum sealer machine is just $30 today" was originally published by TechConnect .