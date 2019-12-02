A VPN is the first and most important line of defense against everything from hackers to obnoxious ads, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best VPNs money can buy. And when you enter the coupon code CMSAVE40 at checkout, you’ll knock an additional 40% off the cost of each one.

1. Windscribe VPN Pro Subscriptions

MSRP: $324 | Sale Price: $59 | Price w/ code CMSAVE40: $36

This all-in-one VPN lets you mask your physical location at all times, and you’ll be able to access geo-locked content anywhere in the world.

2. Ivacy Lifetime Subscription (10 Devices)

MSRP: $2338 | Sale Price: $59 | Price w/ code CMSAVE40: $36

This top-rated VPN lets you browse at full-speed on all of your devices, and there are plenty of firewalls to protect you from hackers and bots.

3. Disconnect VPN Premium: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $300 | Sale Price: $20 | Price w/ code CMSAVE40: $12

Disconnect VPN makes it easy to block tracking requests and bots, all within an intuitive interface that works seamlessly on all of your devices.

4. VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $900 | Sale Price: $40 | Price w/ code CMSAVE40: $24

With VPNSecure, you’ll be able to enjoy a fully-encrypted, zero-logging VPN—meaning that there’s no chance of your data falling into the wrong hands.

5. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $500 | Sale Price: $39 | Price w/ code CMSAVE40: $24

This streamlined VPN allows you to access over 400 super-secure servers across the globe, so you’ll be able to bypass those obnoxious content filters when you travel overseas.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "Here are 5 of the best Cyber Monday VPN deals" was originally published by TechConnect .