Five of the best Black Friday tech deals you can't miss out on

Black Friday is finally here, and it's time to save big on some of the web’s most popular gadgets — which can be found right here for an additional 20% off when you enter the coupon code BFSAVE20 at checkout.

1. Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

MSRP: $150   |   Sale Price: $74   |   Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $60

This turntable makes it easy to combine old-school tone and modern-day convenience, thanks to its ability to connect to Bluetooth speakers and other devices.

2. Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer

MSRP: $249   |   Sale Price: $119   |   Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $96

Featuring a rapid air circulation system, this powerful air fryer makes it easy to cook larger portions for larger parties.

3. Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher

MSRP: $139   |   Sale Price: $89   |   Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $72

Discover your ancestry with this streamlined DNA testing kit that will help you choose the perfect diet and exercise plan.

4. TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

MSRP: $259   |   Sale Price: $69   |   Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $56

Perfect for frequent travelers, these noise-cancelling headphones will let you listen to your favorite tunes without any distractions.

5. Black Box 1080p Dash Cam

MSRP: $149   |   Sale Price: $29   |   Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $23

Protect yourself in the event of an accident or record your road trips with this intrepid dash cam that comes with a wide-angle lens.

Prices are subject to change.

