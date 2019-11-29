Black Friday is finally here, and it's time to save big on some of the web’s most popular gadgets — which can be found right here for an additional 20% off when you enter the coupon code BFSAVE20 at checkout.

1. Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

MSRP: $150 | Sale Price: $74 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $60

This turntable makes it easy to combine old-school tone and modern-day convenience, thanks to its ability to connect to Bluetooth speakers and other devices.

2. Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer

https://www.youtube.com/embed/SN5npQfTTeE

MSRP: $249 | Sale Price: $119 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $96

Featuring a rapid air circulation system, this powerful air fryer makes it easy to cook larger portions for larger parties.

3. Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher

MSRP: $139 | Sale Price: $89 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $72

Discover your ancestry with this streamlined DNA testing kit that will help you choose the perfect diet and exercise plan.

4. TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

MSRP: $259 | Sale Price: $69 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $56

Perfect for frequent travelers, these noise-cancelling headphones will let you listen to your favorite tunes without any distractions.

5. Black Box 1080p Dash Cam

MSRP: $149 | Sale Price: $29 | Price w/ code BFSAVE20: $23

Protect yourself in the event of an accident or record your road trips with this intrepid dash cam that comes with a wide-angle lens.

This story, "Five of the best Black Friday tech deals you can't miss out on" was originally published by TechConnect .