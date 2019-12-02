The big day is here: it's Cyber Monday, which means it's time to land some of the best online deals on subscriptions and gadgets. Here are 5 top-rated deals you can snag right now, and each one is available for an additional discount when you enter the coupon code listed below.

1. Force Flyers Card Drone with Hi-Res Wi-Fi FPV Camera

MSRP: $70 | Sale Price: $49 | Price w/ code CMSAVE20: $39.99

Take to the skies with this HD drone that features a WiFi camera, optical auto positioning technology, altitude hold, and one-touch take-off and landing.

2. StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access

MSRP: $1495 | Sale Price: $59 | Price w/ code CMSAVE60: $24

Keep your mind sharp with unlimited access to this massive trove of educational materials that will teach you everything from coding to graphic design.

3. The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

MSRP: $1600 | Sale Price: $39 | Price w/ code CMSAVE60: $16

This 8-course bundle will teach you how to take advantage of one of the world’s most popular and powerful office platforms.

4. ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant

MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $59 | Price w/ code CMSAVE20: $47

Record, translate, and transcribe in real-time on the go with this portable language pocket assistant.

5. StockUnlimited Vector Plan: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $684 | Sale Price: $28 | Price w/ code CMSAVE40: $20.99

This vector subscription makes it easy to spruce up any project, thanks to hundreds of thousands of pro-level vector designs.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "Here are the top Cyber Monday deals so far" was originally published by TechConnect .