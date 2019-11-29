These IT certification trainings are an extra 60% off this Black Friday

If you’re not sure where you want your career to head next year, then you should highly consider IT. With the right training, you can pass IT certification exams and pursue high-paying jobs in the ever-expanding IT field. Luckily, you don’t have to wait until New Years to make your career resolution. This Black Friday, we’ve lined up four deals on IT certification training bundles that you can get for 60% off using BFSAVE60 at checkout.

The Cisco CCNA & CCNP Routing & Switching Bundle

Newcomers to the IT field will need to learn the basics first, and this bundle is a great introduction. Here, you will learn the foundational skills necessary to implement, manage, and troubleshoot local and wide-area network solutions.

MSRP: $1,495

Sale Price: $29

Price with BFSAVE60: $11.60

The Complete Microsoft & Oracle SQL Certification Bundle

This massive bundle features 11 courses on IT certifications for both Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle. These courses will teach you how to use relational database management systems (RDBMS) to implement databases, write queries, manipulate data, and more.

MSRP: $3,289

Sale Price: $39

Price with BFSAVE60: $15.60

Amazon Web Services Certification Training Mega Bundle

Few cloud computing vendors offer as many services like Amazon. In this bundle, you’ll learn about the solutions AWS offers. The first course covers training essentials such as how to navigate the AWS Management Console, but subsequent courses focus on individual solutions like Amazon S3 and AWS Database Migration Solution.

MSRP: $1,299

Sale Price: $69

Price with BFSAVE60: $27.60

The Complete Six Sigma Training & Certification Bundle

An IT department can’t be successful unless it values efficiency. This bundle will introduce you to Lean and Six Sigma, two methodologies used to systematically eliminate areas of waste such as time and over-production. A skilled project manager can implement these skills in any industry, whether it’s IT or app development.

MSRP: $2,300

Sale Price: $59

Price with BFSAVE60: $23.60

Prices subject to change

This story, "These IT certification trainings are an extra 60% off this Black Friday" was originally published by Computerworld .