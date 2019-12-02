SodaStream has been a favorite of sparkling water lovers (and people looking to replace their soda habits) for quite a while, but it’s never been cheaper than today. On Amazon, you can grab a SodaStream Fizzi sparkling water maker for $100, down from a list price of $150 and $20 lower than it’s ever been.

This sparkling water maker allows you to make your own sparkling water at home, custom-made to your own preferences. You can choose the amount of bubbles, so whether you want it super fizzy or fairly still you can make it happen, and add flavors according to your tastes. The machine comes with three one-liter reusable bottles with screw caps, so you can make a batch and throw the rest in the fridge. In addition, this set includes lime and orange fruit drops for flavoring and two CO2 cylinders, which can each carbonate up to 60L.

This machine averages 3.8 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 450 user ratings.

[Today’s deal: SodaStream Fizzi sparkling water maker for $100 on Amazon.]

This story, "SodaStream's sparkling water maker is under $100 for the first time" was originally published by TechConnect .