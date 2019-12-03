Whether you want to beef up your own toolkit or grab a handy gift for the craftsman in your life, today's Amazon deal on the 35-piece GearWrench microdriver ratchet set brings it down to $13.26 with an on-page coupon from a list price of $17.13. That’s a lot of gear for very little cash.

This set, which ships in a self-contained case, comes with a ton of sockets and bits for handling any job. The ratcheting microdriver helps quickly loosen or tighten fasteners, while a long-lasting full chrome finish will keep your tools looking good and working well.

While we haven’t tried this kit ourselves, it’s very popular with its buyers, averaging 4.5 stars out of 5 stars across 450 user ratings.

[Today’s deal: 35-piece GearWrench microdriver set for $13.26 on Amazon.]

This story, "This $13, 35-piece wrench set comes with all the sockets and bits" was originally published by TechConnect .