This Cuisinart portable gas grill is $85, cheaper than it's ever been

Buying camping and other summertime accessories might seem a little strange in mid-December, but beyond the obvious gift-giving capabilities of such a purchase, now is also the best time of the year to get awesome deals on off-season products. And today you can grab the Cuisinart CGG-180 Petit portable gas grill on Amazon for $85.32Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $180 and the cheapest we’ve seen it.

This compact grill is small enough to transport at only 17 pounds, but also has a large cooking surface so you can still cook meals for the whole family. And that cooking surface’s porcelain-enameled grate helps to ensure an even cook. The stand is easy to fold down and set up to make it even more compact, and a built-in carrying handle makes it even easier to take on the go.

This portable grill averages 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 350 user ratings.

