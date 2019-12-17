Games have long been a go-to holiday gift—after all, few things bring people together like a competitive game of Clue. And today you can choose from a huge selection of discounted board games at Amazon, with most of the deals in the lineup at either their lowest prices ever or pretty close to it.

Whether you're looking for a classic or something a little more modern, you'll be able to find the perfect game for the kid (or game-loving adult) in your life. Classic Guess Who? is $9.05 from a list price of $18, while retro Clue is $12. The Harry Potter version of matching game Top Trumps is a low of $10, from a $20 list price. You can also grab some newer games, like silly, made-for-kids Pop the Pig, at a low of $10.49 from a $21 list price, or card game Tesla vs. Edison: Duel, at a low of $14.10 from a $25 list price.

There are tons of other options available in the sale listing, so be sure to check out the full lineup for other games.

This story, "Great deals on family board games! Check out this Amazon selection" was originally published by TechConnect .