Even in this age of streaming, good old-fashioned movies still make some of the best gifts. Today, an Amazon sale on Warner Bros' 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray film collections bring some of the best movies to a low price. And, if you're a Prime member, they'll make it in time for a last-minute Christmas present.

This sale features five top-tier collections for fans of action movies. The Matrix Trilogy set is $35.76 from a list price of $71. The Dark Knight Trilogy is $44 from a list price of $71. The Batman 4K film collection is $60 from a $90 list price, and includes Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. The DC 7-film collection is $68 from a $120 list price, and includes Aquaman, Shazam!, Wonder Woman, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Man of Steel, Justice League, and Suicide Squad. And the final collection, at $44 from an $80 list price, includes Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Mad Max: Fury Road, and San Andreas.

Whether you need a last-minute gift for the film buff in your life or want to treat yourself to some action-packed movie nights, this film collection sale has some real hits.

This story, "Grab some of Warner Bros' best movie collections at deep discounts" was originally published by TechConnect .